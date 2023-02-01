For 21 seasons, Dr. Phil McGraw hosted his own daytime talk show, Dr. Phil, on CBS. Prior to announcing the end of the program’s successful run in February 2023, the TV personality earned a massive salary ​which contributed to his ​net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes from television and more.

What Is Dr. Phil’s Net Worth and Salary?

Phil has an estimated net worth of $460 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet also reports he earns a salary of about $80 million. While the 2022-2023 season of his talk show was revealed to be the last, the Oklahoma native could not be more thankful for his platform and ability to change lives.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” Phil said in a statement to People in ​January 2023. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”



The television veteran earned a number of Emmy Awards along with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While it’s clear that the Dr. Phil era has come to an end, Phil previously told Closer about how fulfilled he felt from the job.



“I feel like I’m doing a good day’s work when there’s at least an hour a day when they can sit down and get some good common sense and information that they can use,” he reflected on helping his patients in June 2016.



How Else Does Dr. Phil Make Money?

In addition to his successful run as a talk show host for more than 4,000 episodes, the psychologist also hosts two podcasts, “Phil in the Blanks” and “Mystery & Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil.”

Phil serves as the executive producer of multiple television series, including The Doctors, So Help Me Todd, Bull, That Animal Rescue Show, Face the Truth and more. He’s also put his acting chops on display with appearances in Scary Movie 4, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and other films and TV series.



Phil’s wife, Robin McGraw, has also built a huge career for herself as a bestselling author, podcast host and entrepreneur. The entertainment mogul and the philanthropist, who wed in 1976, share two children: Jay McGraw and Jordan McGraw.