Lasting love! Antonio Banderas is so in love with his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel! The Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actor and the investment banker have posed for so many sweet photos together on red carpets over the years.

Antonio began dating the beauty in 2014 following his split from his second wife, Melanie Griffith. The former couple wed in 1996 and announced their split after 18 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2015. The Desperado actor was also married to Ana Leza from 1987 to 1996. Though he and Melanie are no longer together, they still remain good friends and share one daughter, Stella.

“The life I had with Melanie was beautiful,” Antonio said during a June 2020 Univision interview. “We had 20 wonderful years during which we gave our best and lived wonderful moments that I will not forget. We had a wonderful daughter that we both love and that is the end result of our relationship, the most beautiful thing we have ever done together.”

He continued on his quest for love and was smitten when he met Nicole. Now, after nearly a decade of dating, they continue to prove why they are a perfect fit for each other. Antonio stepped out with his beloved at the Emmys in 2018 and shared details about how the pair liked to spend their time.

“For us? It’s exactly the opposite of what we have done today,” he told Us Weekly of their date nights. “Basically, it’s reading books, doing exercise, we’re [into visiting] family these days.”

Nicole has been Antonio’s date to many awards shows over the past few years. The couple attended the 2023 Oscars together where he presented an award with his good friend Salma Hayek. Nicole looked flawless in a two-piece shirt and pants set. The businesswoman sported a floor-length jacket with feathered trim and wore her hair in a simple updo.

While Nicole is a total pro when it comes to nailing red carpet fashion, she shared a very honest take on her relationship in the spotlight.

“I don’t need to be in the spotlight. Fame is part of my life because my partner is famous. But I think I’ve learned to deal with it naturally, without it affecting me,” she said during an August 2018 interview with Magzter.

The trendsetter, who speaks five languages, sees Antonio as her partner rather than a Hollywood icon.

“We’re really happy together and I don’t see him as a film star,” Nicole continued. “To me, he’s the man in my life. He has so many great qualities and talents without even taking into account his professional success.”

