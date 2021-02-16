Salma Hayek hit the jackpot when she met and fell in love with her husband, François-Henri Pinault. Together, the couple has been living a lavish life, but the material things can’t compare to the genuine happiness she feels when she’s with the French businessman.

Salma and François-Henri’s romance dates back to the mid-2000s. The Frida actress and the Kering CEO announced their engagement in 2007, but to this day, Salma won’t reveal how the two first crossed paths.

“I’m not going to tell you,” the Emmy-winning director told Town and Country in 2019. “It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting.”

Before Salma and the successful billionaire walked down the aisle, however, they welcomed their first and only child. Their daughter, Valentina, was born in September 2007, and less than two years later, they tied the knot in Paris on Valentine’s Day in 2009. Per reports, they renewed their vows two months later in Venice.

Though the Oscar nominee has yet to dish on the early days of their romance, Salma doesn’t mind gushing over her hubby on social media and in interviews. While chatting with Town and Country in March 2019, the proud wife praised François-Henri for being the “best husband” in the world. “I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me,” she marveled.

Salma also shared the sweetest tribute to her love in honor of International Men’s Day in November 2020. Alongside a super cute photo of Valentina and Salma balancing on François-Henri’s shoulders in the pool, the Desperado alum credited the Prophet actor for being their family’s “strength” and “inspiration.”

“Never in my greatest dreams I could have imagined that I get to share my life with such a wonderful and extraordinary man,” the From Dusk till Dawn star wrote. “You are our home.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Salma’s longtime spouse, François-Henri!