His son might only be 8 months old, but it seems like Andy Cohen‘s little bundle of joy already has a girlfriend! The Watch What Happens Live host’s good friend and fellow TV personality Ryan Serhant took to Instagram on October 27, as he and his 8-month-old daughter, Zena, joined Andy and Ben for a fun-filled playdate on Sunday afternoon.

In a clip shared on his Instagram story, the Million Dollar Listing New York star, 35, and the Bravo guru, 51, can be seen sitting on the floor with their adorable kiddos. “Smile!” Ryan can be heard saying from behind the camera. “Zena, say hi to your boyfriend!” Aww!

Instagram/Ryan Serhant

In the heartwarming clip, Ben and Zena — who were both welcomed just weeks apart this past February — look super cute as they played together alongside their famous dads. “Their first playdate!” Ryan captioned the Instagram story. We can’t believe how fast Ben is growing up!

There’s no doubt Andy has been over the moon since welcoming his first son via surrogate earlier this year. Although fatherhood has been one of his most joyful journeys, the Radio Andy star previously admitted that it took him a little bit longer to find a way to balance his career with his new job of being a dad.

“I just take it day-to-day and I only say yes to things that I’m passionate about and I want to do,” he told Us Weekly this past July. “I was turning down [opportunities]. They were like, ‘Do you want to present an award at the Billboard Awards,’ I’m like, ‘Yes! But I can’t go to Vegas for 24 hours.’ I would’ve in the past.”

Instagram/Ryan Serhant

The doting papa especially loves watching him grow and learning new things about his son’s affectionate demeanor. “Ben’s personality is really sweet,” Andy gushed. “He scopes out the room and he scopes out the situation before he commits and gives you his all, which is different from me. I walk in and I’m like, ‘Hey, everybody!'” Ha!

Andy couldn’t be more thrilled to be the dad to his sweet son, he even told Closer Weekly that he’s already considering having a second child! “I mean it’s on my mind but it’s not a … nothing’s in the oven,” The Andy Cohen Diaries author shared in late September.

Here’s to hoping Andy gives Ben a baby sibling!