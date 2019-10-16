Ever since Andy Cohen welcomed his baby boy Benjamin Allen, he has of course been all about him. In fact, he even wrote up a little song for his only son, and it’s the cutest thing ever.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 15, to share a video of himself singing the catchy tune, as his child, 8 months, playfully puts his tiny feet on his father’s face. “Face Full of Feet” — new single coming soon…” the TV personality wrote alongside the clip. The lyrics appropriately involved, “Now you’re kicking your daddy in the face right now!”

People were of course loving the sweet post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Omg his legs and feet look like bread baking around twine. So cute!” one fan gushed. “I can’t with this! We need some butter for those rolls,” another person added, continuing the bread puns.

It is very clear that the Watch What Happens Live host is having the time of his life with little Ben, although he has thought about giving his son a sibling. “I mean it’s on my mind but it’s not a … nothing’s in the oven,” Andy — who also hosted the 60th annual Clio Awards, exclusively told Closer Weekly on September 25. For now though, Andy is all about balancing his career with his role as a dad.

“I just take it day-to-day and I only say yes to things that I’m passionate about and I want to do,” Andy told Us Weekly of his balancing act. “I was turning down [opportunities]. They were like, ‘Do you want to present an award at the Billboard Awards,’ I’m like, ‘Yes! But I can’t go to Vegas for 24 hours.’ I would’ve in the past.” It also helps that Ben is taken to work by his dad!

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“Ben’s personality is really sweet,” Andy explained.. “He scopes out the room and he scopes out the situation before he commits and gives you his all, which is different from me. I walk in and I’m like, ‘Hey, everybody!’ … He’s really mellow though. You can pass him around to everybody and he’ll hang out. But he waits a little bit before he gives you his full smile.”

We always love seeing what Andy and Ben are up to!