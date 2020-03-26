Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Try Not to Talk to Their Kids About Coronavirus: ‘We Adjourn to Another Room’

Dealing with the coronavirus outbreak has been hard on many families across the globe. Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin, for example, told Howard Stern they didn’t want to talk about the illness in front of their kids because they wanted to avoid “contaminating them with fear.”

“My wife and I, we adjourn to another room. We don’t talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids,” Alec, 61, revealed on the Wednesday, March 25, episode of The Howard Stern Show. “We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day.”

Hilaria, 36, agreed. “But at the same time, kids are smart. They pick up more than you think they are. I mean they’re constantly talking about, ‘What’s corona?’ But, it’s interesting because they’re not stressed about it as long as … we don’t show that we’re stressed out about it,” she said.

While noting that sometimes her kids would ask her questions about the virus, Hilaria said she does her best to inform them about what’s going on in a safe way.

“You say, ‘Yeah, there’s a virus right now and mommy and daddy are doing absolutely everything to make sure that we’re OK, and that’s why we’re living differently,” the yoga instructor told the radio host. “That’s why we’re not having playdates, we’re not going out, we’re not doing this, we’re not doing that. It’s going to be like this for a while, but it’s because we know that we’re going to be OK.’”

However, due to COVID-19, Hilaria and Alec have been spending more time with their kids — Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1. “They are loving that,” she gushed.

