It’s impossible to wipe the smile off Al Roker’s face when spending time with his adorable granddaughter, Sky Clara Laga. The Today host visited with his grandchild after ringing in his 69th birthday on August 20.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, August 21, Al called Sky the “best birthday present.” The weather anchor has been enjoying his grandpa duties and visiting his first grandchild whenever possible. The little one was born to Al’s daughter Courtney Roker and her husband, Wesley Laga, on July 3.

The Today team sent Al birthday wishes on Monday’s broadcast as he took a day off from TV. Grammy winner Jon Batiste also sang “Happy Birthday” to the broadcaster on August 18 at the Today Plaza in Rockefeller Center in New York City. The singer later brought out a birthday cake and a tray of treats for Al and his costars to enjoy.

This year for his birthday, Al feels thankful that he overcame all of his recent health challenges.

“This is my 69th anniversary of orbiting the sun, and after everything I went through at the end of last year, I am more than grateful to be celebrating this birthday,” he said in another Instagram video.

Courtesy of Al Roker/Instagram

In November 2022, Al was forced to take time off from Today after suffering from blood clots in his legs and lungs. The meteorologist was hospitalized twice before returning to the talk show on January 6.

“My heart is just bursting,” he told his costars. “I’m just so thrilled to see all of you and the crew. Right now, I’m running on adrenaline.”

In early May, Al took more time off from the show to undergo knee replacement surgery.

“This was a much more involved operation because they were taking out a knee and then putting a knee back in — put some other stuff in,” Al explained on Today on May 30 after the surgery. “But that said, it’s coming along well.”

These days, Al is cherishing every moment he gets to spend with his family, which includes his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their two younger kids, Leila and Nicholas. The doting family man explained how much his life has changed since Sky was born.

“The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be ‘this thing’ and you don’t know; it’s like when they tell you about having your first child,” he remarked about being a grandfather. “And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, 19 inches long and she’s just perfect.”