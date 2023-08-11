Today host Al Roker has been raving about being a grandparent since welcoming his first grandchild, Sky Clara Laga, on July 3. She was born to Al’s daughter Courtney Roker and her husband, Wesley Laga, who just shared the most precious photo of their baby girl.

In the new snap, Wesley and Sky paid tribute to the TV show The Office with matching outfits. The father-daughter duo lay next to each other on the pale pink carpet in Sky’s beautifully decorated nursery. Fans were melting in the comments section over the nod to the iconic series as well as the sweet expression on Sky’s face while spending time with her dad.

It was one of many lovely pictures that the couple, who got married in June 2021, have posted on social media since becoming parents. To celebrate Sky turning a month old on August 3, Courtney and Wesley set up a photo shoot in the nursery to mark the milestone. They captured a candid shot of their little one as she began to cry when her pacifier fell out of her mouth.

Courtesy of Courtney Roker/Instagrm

“My little Sky [is] not so happy about the photo shoot Mom and Dad set up,” Al wrote after resharing the picture of his granddaughter on his Instagram page.

Al was over the moon when his grandkid came into the world earlier this summer.

“And then this little girl came into my life,” he gushed on Instagram at the time. “Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes, for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back.”

The meteorologist was beaming from ear to ear while talking about the little one during a segment on Today on July 10 with cohosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

“I’m telling you, she’s a great sleeper,” Al revealed. “Sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We’re on the same schedule!”

Al is also a dad to kids Leila and Nicholas, whom he shares with his wife, Deborah Roberts.

“The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be ‘this thing’ and you don’t know; it’s like when they tell you about having your first child,” he remarked about being a grandfather. “And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, 19 inches long and she’s just perfect.”