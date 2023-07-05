Precious bundle of joy! Al Roker is officially a grandpa after his eldest daughter, Courtney Roker, welcomed her first child with husband Wesley Laga. The Today host excitedly shared photos of the baby girl on Instagram shortly after her birth on July 3, 2023.

“And then this little girl came into my life,” the proud grandfather captioned a carousel of adorable pictures. “Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes, for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back.”

Al’s Today costars were thrilled to see him embrace the role of being a grandparent to baby Sky.

“OH MY GOODNESS!! Welcome to the world, sweet girl! You have the best grandpa in the universe!!” Savannah Guthrie wrote in an Instagram comment.

Carson Daly, Willie Geist, Jenna Bush Hager and more of his colleagues penned sweet comments under the post. The beloved weatherman is also a dad to kids Leila and Nicholas, whom he shares with his wife, Deborah Roberts. Al adopted Courtney during his marriage to his first wife, Alice Bell.

The new mom gushed, “We are absolutely obsessed with her,” in another Instagram post dedicated to her daughter. Al replied, “I love this little princess.”

Courtney and Wesley got married on June 4, 2021, at The Ashford Estate in New Jersey. Several Today personalities were in attendance to see Al walk his eldest child down the aisle, including Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.

The happy couple announced they were expecting their first child together on March 14, 2023. “A new adventure is about to begin,” Courtney captioned a video montage of her journey to parenthood on Instagram. The recipe developer shared several photos of her growing baby bump in the months that followed.

Now that Sky has arrived into the world, the Roker family seems happier than ever to make memories with the little one. Her cute name is a nod to Al’s forecasting profession of more than four decades.

Today cohost Peter Alexander announced the birth of Al’s first grandchild during a July 4, 2023, broadcast. He hinted that the kiddo would one day follow in her grandfather’s footsteps. “Sky’s first forecast, she’ll be doing it on Monday,” Peter joked.

Scroll below to see photos of Al’s first grandchild.