After a brief hiatus from Today, Al Roker returned to the show on Tuesday, August 8. The meteorologist was all smiles during the broadcast next to cohosts Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Jacob Soboroff and Carson Daly.

Al, 68, was missing from Today on Monday, August 7, along with cohost Hoda Kotb. The weathercaster was out of town to celebrate the premiere of his new documentary, Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land. He hosted the event at Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center in Massachusetts.

In honor of the film’s release, Al got a special Instagram shout-out from his wife, Deborah Roberts.

“So very proud of my guy, @alroker, who is championing the efforts and struggles of the dwindling numbers of Black U.S. farmers to hold onto their family land and stay in business,” she penned alongside several photos from their trip. “His new award-winning documentary, Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land, is gaining traction and featured at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. This production is moving, educational and urgent. You must see it! Congratulations, Al. Well done!”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Al previously took several weeks off from Today after suffering a health scare late last year.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he captioned a post on Instagram on November 18, 2022. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

The longtime broadcaster was forced to miss hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade while recovering. Al made a virtual appearance on Today on December 12, 2022, to give viewers an update on his health.

“It’s been a tough slog, I’m not going to deny this,” he admitted. “This has been the hardest one yet — and you know, I’ve had my fair share of surgeries. But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

Fans were ecstatic to officially welcome Al back to Today on January 6.

“My heart is just bursting,” he told his costars. “I’m just so thrilled to see all of you and the crew. Right now, I’m running on adrenaline.”

While Al has missed a few days of work since his long-awaited return to Today at the beginning of this year, he is definitely here to stay!