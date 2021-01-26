Home Is Where the Heart Is! Inside Actress Heather Locklear’s Thousand Oaks Mansion

Heather Locklear grew up in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but nowadays, she lives a quieter life in Thousand Oaks. The Melrose Place alum resides in her longtime mansion with her fiancé, Chris Heisser, and her daughter, Ava Sambora.

Heather has lived in the 8,115-square-foot home for years now. The sprawling abode has been her main residence since her marriage with former husband Tommy Lee. According to reports, the T. J. Hooker actress was granted the deed in her 2007 divorce with the Mötley Crüe cofounder.

After taking one look at Heather’s multimillion-dollar dwelling, it’s no surprise she kept the home in her possession. Aside from the fact that the property sits on nearly four aces and boasts gorgeous views of Ventura County, Heather’s mansion offers a ton of privacy as it is located at the top of a hill in a pricy neighborhood.

Inside, the Dynasty actress’ house is fitted with multiple bedrooms, a number of bathrooms, a chef-style kitchen, a grand living room with vaulted ceilings, a room for entertainment, a master bedroom with an en suite and much more. Throughout the residence, Heather decorated with eye-catching colors, sweet family photos and meaningful mementos.

The Golden Globe nominee’s backyard is just as inviting as her indoor living space. As soon as you take a step outdoors, you’re greeted by a stunning patio area, endless grass, tons of palm trees and other lush landscaping. The backyard even features a pool and spa jacuzzi.

Heather loves spending time in her gorgeous abode, so every now and then, she’ll give fans a glimpse inside. In September 2020, the blonde bombshell showed off her lavish kitchen while celebrating her future husband’s birthday. “Happy Birthday to my ol’ man,” Heather captioned the post of Chris, with whom she got engaged in April 2020.

The Spin City alum also offered a look inside her unique living room while Ava cuddled on the couch with her boyfriend, Tyler Farrar, in May 2020. Heather said they were relaxing after the “big day” following Ava’s graduation from college.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Heather’s Thousand Oaks mansion!