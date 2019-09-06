He’s been in such notable films like Top Gun, Tombstone and The Saint, but aside from being an actor, Val Kilmer is all about being a father — and it’s time you meet his two incredible children.

The Batman Forever star, 59, tied the knot to fellow actress Joanne Whalley in 1988. While the pair parted ways in 1996, they did end up having two kids — daughter, Mercedes, and a son, Jack. After his divorce, Val did not end up getting married again, but he’s been quite close to his children, especially while he battled throat cancer. In fact, the star’s journey with the disease made him realized that he’s been far too uptight in his career.

“I was too serious,” Val once told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’d get upset when things like Oscars and recognition failed to come my way. … I would like to have more Oscars than anybody. Meryl Streep must feel pretty good, you know? It must feel nice to know that everyone loves her. It’s about being loved.” Although, Val did go on to get quite honest about living under the spotlight.

“Fame is sort of a mess,” he revealed to the outlet. “You get treated differently, but it doesn’t have anything to do with who you actually are.” Well, his kids know exactly the man he is!

Scroll on down below to meet Val’s two children!