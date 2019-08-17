So, who’s talking to him? Well, if it was one of Robert De Niro‘s kids, he would have to ask six times, as that is how many children the legendary actor has — and now it’s time we get to know each one of them!

In 1976, the Taxi Driver star tied the knot for the first time with singer, Diahnne Abbott. They would go on to have a son named Raphael — and the Oscar winner would later go on to adopt Diahnne’s daughter, Drena, from a previous relationship. The pair stayed together for quite some time before parting ways in 1988. However, there were more children to come along.

Robert would have twin boys, Juliane and Aaron, via vitro fertilization and delivered by a surrogate mother in 1995, while in a relationship with Toukie Smith, a former model. The Godfather costar would marry a second time in 1997 to actress Grace Hightower. The couple would have a little boy, son Elliot, in 1998, and another child, daughter Helen, in 2011. However, after 20 years of marriage, Robert and Grace would say their goodbyes and split ways in 2018.

“I love my children, just being with them,” the icon once told Us Weekly at the Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of The Apollo. “[But] It’s not easy. Sometimes it’s fun and you love your kids, and sometimes you want to kill them!” he joked.

“Then, when you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he added. So true!

Scroll on down below to learn more about each of Robert’s six kids!