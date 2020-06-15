Actor Robert De Niro has done pretty well for himself. The Taxi Driver star has accumulated a very impressive net worth of $500 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, and it all started the day his career took off.

When Robert played a young Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather ll, fans loved him immediately. “Godfather was the first that I remember, movie, that was like a big blockbuster,” he told CNN in April 2017. “Then came other movies. I might have this wrong, like some of the Spielberg films and so on, but when [The Godfather: Part II] came, I said this might be a good chance that it’ll be a success.” He was right!

Shutterstock

The Godfather: Part II made Robert a household name. From there, he went on to do Mean Streets in 1973, Raging Bull in 1980 and his most recent film, The War with Grandpa, in May 2020. However, the notable actor still has four more movies in the works and he’s not through yet.

“Well, I don’t really think of retirement because I don’t know what else I would do other than do what I’m doing, I guess,” the Irishman star, 76, told cigar aficionado in a previous interview. “But I don’t feel really much older than I think. I look at myself, I’m not even used to looking at myself as being older. It’s a little disconcerting if you see somebody you’ve known in your 30s or 40s or even 50s who has not aged well, or just got older. That’s life.”

Robert’s main interest will always be movies. The two-time Oscar winner once said he’ll never get tired of “making them, directing them, [or] being involved.” In fact, he “never lost [his] passion for that.” The silver-haired fox has done so many films that he has no regrets as an actor.

Not to mention, he also cofounded Nobu, the popular Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant, in 1994, which is expected to earn $1 billion in revenue by 2023, according to Fortune.

“I mean, I’m very lucky,” he gushed to cigar aficionado. I consider myself very lucky to be where I am today. Period.”