Being an expert at fatherhood came naturally for Robert De Niro! The Raging Bull actor became a dad for the first time during his marriage to his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. He adopted the Welcome to L.A. actress’ daughter, Drena, from a previous relationship. Since Drena came into Robert’s life, they’ve stepped out together at a handful of red carpet events.

Drena was born in 1971 to Diahnne and her previous partner. Robert adopted Drena when she was five years old and has since established a great father-daughter bond with her. Drena has so many fond memories from accompanying her famous parents to film sets during her childhood.

“They were very happy years in my life,” she told Avenue Magazine in 2011. “There was a lot of traveling, and, for a young kid, it definitely implanted a comfort and a love of travel.”

The beauty has always admired her parents and family members who pursued careers highlighting their creative talents.

“I came from a really creative bunch of people,” she continued. “My grandparents were painters; my mother is a great actress. So, to me, I didn’t really see things the way the public saw stuff. It was just a group of wonderfully crazy, talented people who love each other and who are doing the best they can.”

Drena was inspired to kickstart her own acting career in 1996 with an appearance in Grace of My Heart after years of working as a model. In the decades that followed, she landed other acting roles in Wag the Dog, Too Tired to Die, Great Expectations, Boardwalk Empire and more.

Robert and Diahnne welcomed their son, Raphael, before their marriage ended in 1988. The Academy Award winner is also a dad to kids Julian, Aaron, Elliot, Helen and Gia from other relationships. He became a grandfather in 2003 when Drena welcomed her son, Leandro, with her then-boyfriend, artist Carlos Rodriguez.

Leandro took inspiration from his mom and grandparents and also decided to pursue acting. Both he and his mother appeared in 2018’s A Star Is Born alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The young talent also earned additional acting credits from roles in 2005’s The Collection and 2018’s Cabaret Maxime.

The De Niro family is truly a talented bunch! Robert dished out some great advice to all of his kids about stepping into the Hollywood spotlight.

“For my kids, I tell them, ‘If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that’s fine as long as you’re happy. Just don’t sell yourself short,’” the film icon told People in January 2020. “That’s the most I would say — ‘Push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don’t be afraid.’ It’s important for them to find their own lane.”

Scroll below to see rare photos of Drena over the years.