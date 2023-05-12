As two of the biggest names in Hollywood, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro have both starred in classic films and generated millions at the box office. Fans of both acting legends have wondered if they are still friends in real life. Scroll below to find out where their relationship stands today.

What Movies Have Al Pacino and Robert De Niro Acted in Together?

In 1974, the stars both appeared in The Godfather Part II. Al portrayed protagonist Michael Corleone while Robert played the younger version of his father, Vito Corleone. Though they captivated the audience in starring roles, they did not actually film any scenes together in the Francis Ford Coppola-directed crime film.

It wasn’t until their appearances in 1995’s Heat that fans got to see them act together in the same scene. Al and Robert collaborated once again in 2008’s Righteous Kill. In 2019, the Academy Award winners teamed up for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. Al earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nod for his role in the film.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Are Al Pacino and Robert De Niro Still Friends?

Al and Robert met for the first time in Manhattan through mutual friends more than 50 years ago. Their acting careers were just getting into full swing at the time but there was a special bond that formed between them right away.

“I remember the meeting very clearly,” Al recalled during a November 2019 interview with GQ. “Unbelievably, I saw this guy, I thought, Wow, he’s got such charisma. He wasn’t doing anything. He was just walking. Remember? You know, he was Bob. But you felt something from him.”

It’s safe to say that it seems like their friendship will truly last a lifetime.

“We get together. And there’s a trust there. There just is,” the Hunters actor continued. “We understand this thing together a little bit better. And you go there sometimes just to get some feedback. We talk about things.”

As for how their friendship has evolved over time, Al did not hold back from getting candid about their strong bond.

“You know, we have been through a lot of the same things,” he reflected during a December 2019 interview with Man’s World. “And unusual stuff has happened to us in this profession. We knew each other when we were very young, too. Not well. But we had met. And we knew of each other. But I think that even at that time, there was a certain comfort when we’d meet. Because we shared certain things. And it was helpful.”