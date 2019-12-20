While we were praising Al Pacino for his role as Michael Corleone in 1972’s The Godfather, he was busy seeking a therapist who could help him deal with his sudden rise to fame.

“It is a big thing to get used to,” he recently confessed on The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Awards Chatter” podcast. “I went through some stuff. I had therapy five days a week for 25 years.”

After the mobster movie was released, everybody wanted to meet Al, now 79. Since he was in high demand, he asked director friend Lee Strasberg for advice on dealing with all of the stress.

“I remember Lee Strasberg [who played Hyman Roth in 1974’s The Godfather Part II] saying to me, ‘Darling, you simply have to adjust.’ And you simply do. But it’s not so simple,” he explained. Al rode the high of The Godfather way up until the series finally concluded in 1990 with the release of The Godfather Part III. By then, he already received two Academy Award nominations for his performance in the film franchise.

In the ’80s, he tried his best to move on from Michael, but found it was a lot harder than he thought. “I just wanted to move away from the pace of the whole thing, and it was good for me. I enjoyed it. But then, as it happens, the money runs out,” he said.

Once the money ran out, Al returned to acting and made one great film after the next. He most recently played Marvin Schwarz alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

At home, he just tries to be the best father he can be for his children — Julie, 30, and twins Anton and Olivia, both 18. He shares his two youngest kids with his ex-girlfriend, Beverly D’Angelo.

“The most important thing I’ve learned is how vital acceptance is,” Beverly previously shared to Closer Weekly about what she’s learned from coparenting. “We all have a desire to change things that we don’t like, but you can’t change another person. You have to accept differences and all the things that led to a breakup in a way that allows you to move forward. And out of my support system and people I know and love, I’ve created the ideal partner.”

Al has come a long way since The Godfather!