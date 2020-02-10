There’s no doubt Martin Scorsese has to lot to be proud of when it comes to his decades-long career, but the iconic film director considers his three daughters — Cathy Scorsese, Domenica Cameron-Scorsese and Francesca Scorsese — his life’s most precious works of art.

Not long before Martin, 77, became one of Hollywood’s most highly acclaimed and influential directors in movie history, he became the proud dad of his eldest daughter. The Goodfellas genius, who was married to his wife Laraine Marie Brennan at the time, welcomed Cathy, now 54, on December 7, 1965.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After his marriage with Laraine ended in 1971, Martin eventually tied the knot with Julia Cameron in 1975. The former lovebirds welcomed Martin’s second child, Domenica, 43, on September 6, 1976.

Although the Academy Award winner’s second marriage didn’t last, he took a stab at love when he married two more times — Isabella Rossellini in 1979 and Barbara De Fina in 1985 — until he met his fifth and current lover, Helen Morris, years later. The couple has been married ever since they made their relationship official in July 1999.

Martin and Helen wasted no time adding a baby to the star’s blended brood as they welcomed their first child together, daughter Francesca. It seems the Irishman director and his beautiful bride knew they had a baby on the way considering the now 20-year-old beauty was born just four months after their wedding in November 16, 1999. Aww!

Since his daughters have grown up, Martin loves sharing the Hollywood spotlight with his kids. Earlier this year, the Golden Globe winner was all smiles as he stepped out with his gorgeous girls at the 2020 National Board of Review Awards Gala on January 8. Martin looked prouder than ever as he posed for pics alongside Cathy, Domenica and Francesca while walking the red carpet.

