Exes Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s relationship ended in 2003, but they could not be more grateful for their twins, son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose. The Scarface actor and the Entourage alum have been photographed with their kids during rare public appearances over the years.

The pair began dating in 1997, two years after Beverly’s divorce from her ex-husband, Don Lorenzo Salviati. She and the Academy Award winner quickly decided they wanted to start a family together. At the time, Al was already a dad to one daughter, Julie, whom he welcomed in 1989 during his romance with Jan Tarrant.

“I had a fantasy that when you have kids, you do it in a family setting,” Beverly revealed in a July 2017 interview with Closer. “After we’d known each other for three months, [Al] looked me in the eyes and said, ‘I want you to be the mother of my children.’ That’s all I had to hear.”

The National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation actress got pregnant at age 48 and gave birth to the twins in 2001. Two years later, she and Al split and they shifted their focus to coparenting their kids.

“The key thing is creating a new history and moving on from whatever dissolved that relationship to the new one of co-parenting,” she explained.

The Ohio native and her former partner are very thankful that a friendship blossomed from their breakup.

“The most important thing I’ve learned is how vital acceptance is,” Beverly said. “We all have a desire to change things that we don’t like, but you can’t change another person. You have to accept differences and all the things that led to a breakup in a way that allows you to move forward. And out of my support system and people I know and love, I’ve created the ideal partner.”

Anton and Olivia walked a few red carpets while growing up with famous parents. In November 2022, the siblings made a rare appearance with their mom at the premiere of her latest Christmas film, Violent Night.

“We had the best time. Really, I haven’t done a studio picture for a very, very long time. I was a very devoted mom. It was just great,” the mom of two told TooFab after the event. “Of course, they’ve been to the Oscars and various premieres with their father, but this was the first time it was mom’s turn, and we just had a fantastic time together. It was so great.”

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Al and Beverly’s kids over the years.