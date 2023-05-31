Baby on the way! Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, are expecting their first child together, multiple outlets confirmed via Al’s rep.

The Scarface actor and the Brosa Nostra producer were first linked in April 2022 after they were photographed leaving Felix Restaurant in Venice, California, side by side. They were also pictured sitting at a table inside the restaurant with friends Jason Momoa and Julian Schnabel in an Instagram post.

Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock

Al, 83, and Noor, 29, have continued to keep their relationship under wraps since then, making only a few rare public appearances together ahead of their pregnancy news.

The Hollywood legend’s bundle of joy will be his fourth child. Al is already a dad to his eldest daughter, Julie Marie, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. The Academy Award winner also shares twins Anton and Olivia with ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo.

The Coal Miner’s Daughter actress previously shared candid details about her journey to parenthood with Al.

“I had a fantasy that when you have kids, you do it in a family setting,” Beverly, 71, told Closer in July 2017. “After we’d known each other for three months, [Al] looked me in the eyes and said, ‘I want you to be the mother of my children.’ That’s all I had to hear.”

While Al and Beverly’s relationship ended in 2003, the pair eventually became friends with a mission to coparent their two kids.

“When you focus on getting pregnant, you can lose the perspective that you’re creating a family and a responsibility to a child’s future,” she continued. “The key thing is creating a new history and moving on from whatever dissolved that relationship to the new one of coparenting.”

Al also shared rare insight on parenthood in the past.

“I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life,” he told The New Yorker in September 2014. “When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

He continued, “When I do a movie, and I come back, I’m stunned for the first twenty minutes,” adding, “These people are asking me to do things for them? Huh? I’m not being waited on? Wait a minute. Uh-oh, it’s about them! That action satisfies. I like it.”