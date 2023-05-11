Relationship bliss! Robert De Niro revealed in May 2023 that he welcomed his seventh child with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, and he couldn’t be happier. The Raging Bull actor has been linked to the beauty since 2021. Scroll below for more details on his partner and their child.

Who Is Robert De Niro’s Girlfriend, Tiffany Chen?

Tiffany is a martial arts instructor. She is the daughter of famed martial artist William C. C. Chen. She explained how her father had a huge influence on her career and served as one of her biggest inspirations.

“What I have learned from my parents is the confidence and strength in anything I choose to pursue,” Tiffany shared in a 2011 interview with Taiji Forum. “My advantage is that I happen to follow in my father’s footsteps, my advantage is that I have a father who is honest and world renowned because of it, my advantage is that I have finally realized how lucky I am to have such an accomplished man as my father who is able and willing to share his knowledge.”

JLDuenas / SplashNews.com

Robert has been photographed a number of times during outings with his girlfriend in recent years, but they’ve opted to keep most details about their romance rather private.

What Did Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Name Their Baby?

The Academy Award winner shockingly announced the birth of their first child together while promoting his film About My Father.

“I’m OK with it. I’m good with it,” he told Extra of becoming a dad for the seventh time, adding, parenthood “never gets easier.”

Robert’s About My Father costar Kim Cattrall gushed over meeting Tiffany for the first time and shared excitement about their baby news.

“God bless him. His significant other, Tiffany, is such a beautiful woman,” Kim told Extra. “She was gorgeous and sweet, and I’m happy for both of them.”

CBS News

A few days after sharing that the De Niro family had grown, the couple revealed the name of their little one on a public platform. During a May 11 episode of CBS Mornings, Gayle King shared the first photo of Robert and Tiffany’s daughter, whom they named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. The newscaster also said the baby girl arrived on April 6.

Robert is a dad to his six older children, Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron, Elliot and Helen, from previous relationships.