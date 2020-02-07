She’s talkin’ love! Trisha Yearwood had nothing but sweet things to say about husband Garth Brooks in honor of his 58th birthday. To celebrate the special milestone, the “She’s in Love With the Boy” songstress shared a snapshot of her hubby’s scrumptious birthday cake along with a heartwarming message.

“Happy birthday to my best friend, love of my life @garthbrooks,” Trisha, 55, captioned a photo of the birthday boy’s German chocolate cake that featured a No. 58 candle as they kicked off the celebrations on Friday, February 7. “You make 58 look gooooood. I love you!”

Fans of the longtime country couple — who tied the knot in 2005 and are the proud parents of Garth’s three daughters, Taylor, 27, August, 25, and Allie, 23, from his first marriage with ex-wife Sandy Mahl — flooded the comments section with sweet birthday wishes.

“58? For real??? Happy birthday! He does NOT look 58, 48 maybe?” one fan wrote, while another gushed, “Happy Birthday to your amazing soulmate!! So glad he is back to doing what he loves!!” A third fan commented, writing, “Shut the front door @trishayearwood, he looks amazing for 58!! I wouldn’t have guessed that.”

For the past 14 years of their marriage, Garth and Trisha have been living a life full of love and laughter. Ahead of the premiere of A&E’s Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On documentary in December 2019, the “Friends in Low Places” crooner revealed how they keep their marriage strong.

“I had been married [to Sandy] for 13 months when I met [Trisha],” Garth exclusively shared with Closer Weekly at the time. “When someone asked, ‘What did you think of [Trisha]?’ I said: ‘I felt like I just met my wife.’ Which was weird!”

Although the longtime lovebirds didn’t initially get together, Garth said it was a blessing in disguise. “If we’d gotten married [earlier], either the career wouldn’t have been what it became or our marriage wouldn’t have lasted,” he confessed. “I feel very lucky.”

Rick Diamond/Shutterstock

Trisha echoed her husband’s sentiments as she explained the importance of having a friendship within your marriage. “We always had a very deep respect for each other,” she explained. “It’s the friendship and the respect that sustains you. That’s the key, plus we laugh all the time.”

Despite not having any children together, the Grammy winner couldn’t be more proud of his nontraditional family. “My girls are a perfect blend of their mama and me, with Trisha’s influence on them,” Garth said of coparenting. “I would not change a thing.”

We hope Garth has the best 58th birthday!