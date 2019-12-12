After their 2005 marriage, Garth and Trisha coparented the “Friends in Low Places” singer’s daughters — Taylor, 27, August, 25, and Allie, 23 — with their mother, Sandy. “I didn’t have children, so to be a bonus mom to these three girls was something that I didn’t know I needed,” says Trisha. “I am so grateful to have them in my life.”

Garth adds that the family they created — although not traditional — has been a blessing to everyone. “My girls are a perfect blend of their mama and me, with Trisha’s influence on them,” he says. “I would not change a thing.”

