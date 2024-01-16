Today host Dylan Dreyer’s life as a mom of three can be hectic at times. The meteorologist admitted that she was dealing with “chaos” when all three of her kids got sick recently.

“This morning was pure chaos because kids are sick and no one has slept,” she captioned a post on her Instagram account on January 12. “All Cal wanted to do was make me smile before I left. That’s all it took!”

Dylan’s eldest child, Calvin, gave her a piece of paper with “I Love You” written on it. The gesture was praised by fans of the TV personality. Many have been following her journey as a parent since she welcomed her firstborn with husband Brian Fichera in December 2016. “Cal has a gentle and sweet soul,” one comment on the post read.

The couple, who wed in 2012, are also parents to sons Oliver and Russell, born in January 2020 and September 2021, respectively. Days after opening up about her kids getting sick, Dylan shared her go-to soup recipe to make for them with Cal’s help in the kitchen of their NYC home.

“I love a good warm soup, especially when I can fill it with veggies my kids actually don’t mind eating,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on a video while cooking with Cal, 7. “I love to pile the avocado and tortilla strips in the bottom of a bowl then pour the soup on top. I also love adding sour cream and a splash of lime juice!”

She continued, “My boys are big fans of this one and the next day I’ll drain the broth and make quesadillas!”

Courtesy of Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

Dylan previously revealed that she had to switch up some of her recipes after Cal was diagnosed with celiac disease.

“Not only is it not feeding him any wheat products but it’s also the cross-contamination risk,” the newscaster told Today.com in May 2023. “All of my stuff in the kitchen had to be thrown out, all of our wooden spoons, wooden cutting boards, anything that had a scratch in it … any rivets on the inside of the pot where the handle is. All of that had to be thrown out because gluten can hide everywhere.”

After adjusting Cal’s diet, he stopped experiencing the symptoms related to celiac.

“I’m happy to report that since we took gluten out of Calvin’s diet, his hair’s not falling out anymore,” the mom of three shared. “He has no rashes. His ear doesn’t hurt. He has no headache, and his stomach doesn’t hurt.”