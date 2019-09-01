Still hopeful. Thomas Markle wants his daughter Meghan Markle to know that he still wants to meet his baby grandson, Archie.

The 75-year-old recently spoke to the Daily Mail and was once again quite open about his desire to mend his family. “I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it on my wall beside the one of Meghan,” the former lighting director told the outlet, referring to a snap of himself and his youngest daughter together at a football game. “Isn’t that what any grandfather would want? I’d love to know if he’s got the famous Markle nose.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed their first child on May 6, but his grandfather hasn’t been allowed to see him, mainly because things fell apart after he staged photos of himself preparing for his daughter’s wedding — one he wasn’t able to attend.

“There was never any problem between Meghan and me until recently,” Thomas explained. “I’ve stayed quiet because Meghan was pregnant with Archie but I’m speaking out now because they and their PR people are continuing to ghost me out of her life.”

“Of course, I’m disappointed not to see Archie,” he continued. “I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out.” Thomas then goes on to poke the royal couple.

“Everyone raves about how gracious and wonderful they are, but they are not wonderful to their own family. That’s hypocritical,” he added. “You can’t portray yourself as being charitable and bringing people together and then ghost your own father and your entire family. Their treatment of me has left a lot to be desired.” Something tells us this won’t help Thomas’ cause. However, he would still like to fix past mistakes.

“I believe all family differences can be resolved and I believe that can still happen for me, Meghan and Harry,” Thomas said. “I always hoped I would be as close to Meghan’s child as I was to her when she was a child.”

This isn’t the only Markle family member who has spoken out about their hopes to bring everyone back on the same page — the Suits alum’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. once told Access Hollywood, “Anytime there’s an addition to the family, it’s a big thing. Hopefully in this case it will actually bring our family back together a little bit and tighten our ongoing rift that’s always in the papers.”

“Meghan only has one family where she came from,” Thomas Jr. added. “She’s got two now, but we are her family and I’d like to bring a little awareness to that.”

We will wait and see how this all turns out!