The Talk‘s Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood and Natalie Morales have plans for the show to go out on a high note when it comes to an end in December 2024.

“You’ll have to watch! We’ve got some surprises,” Sheryl, 60, teased to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the Gracie Awards on Tuesday, May 21.

“We’re going out big, bold and beautiful!” Natalie, 51, shared, while Amanda, 42, added, “And we’ll get to do it right, which we’re really excited about.”

As for what the future holds after The Talk ends, two of the ladies were upbeat.

Sonja Flemming /CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

“With this career, you’ll never know what happens. A phone call changes your life,” Amanda said.

“I think God is opening a door for us, and we’re proud to be part of The Talk history and CBS history and Paramount history,” Sheryl explained. “And you just got to really wait and see what we’re gonna do before we go.”

CBS announced on April 12 that the upcoming season 15 of The Talk would be its last.

“For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper send-off it deserves when it concludes in December 2024,” CBS entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said in a joint statement when announcing the show’s cancellation.

“Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top-rated daytime lineup as it brought timely, important, and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe,” the statement continued. “It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing host Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood, our executive producer/showrunner Rob Crabbe, and the hardworking producing team and crew.”

Even after the cancellation news, Amanda remained upbeat. “Love this job, the people, the crew the audience,” Amanda wrote under a post about the show ending on The Talk‘s Instagram page.

Cohost Jerry also wanted to go out on a high note, leaving a comment reading, “Fun times! Let’s have a great season!”

The Talk premiered in 2010 in a format similar to ABC’s The View. Over the years, the rotating panel of hosts has included Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, among other stars.

Ahead of the cancellation, The Talk panelists were afraid for security their jobs, a source told Closer exclusively on March 27, as CBS planned to make space first Black soap opera in over three decades, called The Gates.

The insider noted that the March 2021 departure of outspoken Sharon after being accused of making racist remarks and original cohost Julie leaving in 2018 following the sexual misconduct scandal involving her husband, former CBS chairman Les Moonves, led to The Talk‘s ultimate downfall.

“Things changed. The network no longer prioritized it. The advertising budget was reduced as ratings declined,” the source revealed.

Three days after announcing The Talk‘s cancellation, CBS revealed The Gates had been given the greenlight for a January 2025 premiere.