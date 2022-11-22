One thing that made The Office so popular was its ensemble cast of characters who always made viewers laugh. Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Mindy Kaling and more leading ladies played memorable roles in the series during its nine seasons. While they’re all incredibly busy with their Hollywood careers, the talented stars always find time to soak up the sun in their bikinis!

Jenna and Angela started their own podcast, “Office Ladies,” in 2019. The duo grew very close in real life after bonding on set of the NBC program.

“We became best friends and I’m so thankful for it,” Angela told Insider in April 2019 about forming a special bond with Jenna. “We both say we didn’t expect to make such a close friendship later in life. But we’re so close and she’s one of my life anchors.”

Though they both have their own families now, they find time to hang out together whenever they can. Jenna is a mom to two kids, Harper and Weston, with her husband, Lee Kirk. Angela is a mom to one daughter, Isabel, whom she welcomed during her marriage to her ex-husband, Warren Lieberstein. The Be Our Chef host married her second husband, Joshua Snyder, in 2016 and is a stepmom to his two sons from a previous relationship.

“It’s harder for sure,” Angela explained about balancing her social life and parenthood. “We all have kids and we’re busy, but it’s like anyone in life. There are friendships that mean so much to you that you work out ways to see each other. We’ll meet up for dinner, Jenna and I go for hikes or after we drop our kids off at school we’ll meet up and go for a walk.”

The series also had quite a few notable guest stars and supporting characters throughout its eight-year run, including Rashida Jones, Linda Purl and Dakota Johnson. Dakota, daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, made a cameo during the series finale as Dakota, a new accountant at Dunder Mifflin. She reflected on being featured in a few scenes in the show’s iconic final season during a June 2022 interview with Vanity Fair.

“I somehow got myself into being in the season finale of The Office, because I was a fan of The Office, of course,” she said. “I’m in it for, like, three minutes and I spent two weeks on that set. I was there every day, all day. But I did meet Rainn Wilson and now I also run into him on planes.”

Dakota has built quite an impressive resume since appearing on The Office. The Bad Times at El Royale actress loves unwinding by spending time down by the ocean in her best swimwear.

