Mindy Kaling is an entirely new woman in 2022. She blew fans away in March by unveiling a noticeable weight loss in an Instagram photo while wearing a plunging, figure hugging gown. It wasn’t a one-off, as she went on to rock a stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress with a fitted bodice and thigh-high slit to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and shared another sexy little black dress photo two days later, admitting it was a “thirst trap.”

The Office alum has opened up about how she now has a workout routine of activities she enjoys doing, such as yoga, Pilates, walking and strength training. As a result, her body has loved how she’s mixing things up instead of the “punishing” fitness routines she used to put herself through.