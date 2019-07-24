Simply beaming! It is a big day for Bindi Irwin, as Steve Irwin‘s eldest child revealed that her boyfriend Chandler Powell proposed to her on her birthday, and everyone is of course filled with joy — the late crocodile hunter would be as well, according to Terri Irwin.

The 55-year-old took to Twitter shortly after her daughter, 21, announced her engagement, to send nothing but positive words. “Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes,” she wrote alongside a photo of a family photo featuring her soon-to-be son-in-law, 22. “I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations! she concluded, nothing her late husband who passed away in 2006.

The young conservationist shared the exciting news with her fans on Twitter, showing a photo of herself with a beautiful engagement ring. “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” captioned the sweet snaps. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.”

“I’ve met my soulmate and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chandler. We’ve been together for nearly 6 years now and he’s my happily ever after,” Bindi told People after sharing the news. It was just recently that Bindi revealed what her father would think about her getting married in the near future.

“You know, Dad was so kind where he always said you had to follow your heart and do what you love and I think that that’s really wonderful,” she said while at the Paley Center Presents An Evening with The Irwins: Crikey! It’s the Irwins Screening & Conversation. “And my mom and brother have always been so supportive of me saying you just have to follow your heart through life, so I’m pretty lucky. So whenever I get married, if I get married, it’s pretty special.”

“I think that he’d just be saying just do what you love and be happy because that’s what life is all about,” she added. “It’s finding that happiness and you know, if you’re, if you’re able to find someone who completes your life journey then you just have to go with your heart.”

We are so happy for Bindi!