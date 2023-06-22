Beauty on the beach! HGTV host Taniya Nayak knows a thing or two about rocking gorgeous bikinis in oceanfront photos. She currently serves as a mentor on the competition series Battle on the Beach — the perfect job for someone who loves spending time by the water.

Taniya’s Instagram page is full of stunning swimsuit looks, from colorful patterns to more simple designs. The Build It Forward host also loves posting videos while dancing around in her bikini looks. Her radiant energy and fun personality are contagious!

The TV star has also posed in a bathing suit in photos with Battle on the Beach costars Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria. The trio rocked red swimwear, channeling their inner Baywatch personas ahead of the season 2 premiere in March 2022.

Alison previously explained the story behind the iconic swimsuit snapshots with Taniya and Ty.

“Last season, Ty, Taniya and I wanted to recreate a Baywatch moment, but the weather didn’t cooperate,” the designer shared during a July 2022 interview with HGTV. “Luckily, we were able to pull it off this season. We ran down the beach in our red bathing suits with torpedoes in our hands and everyone watching us thought we were nuts. At one point, Ty went out into the water to save some girls, who clearly didn’t need saving!”

Season 3 of Battle on the Beach began airing in June 2023. Filming took place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, a beachy vacation destination that is becoming increasingly popular for tourists.

“It’s so fun to see how the show turned out after all of those crazy days and hard work on the beaches of the Gulf Shores in Alabama!” Taniya reflected on Instagram ahead of the season 3 premiere.

She also gushed over smelling the “salty beach air” and feeling “the sand between my toes” ahead of the first episode. When she is not filming Battle on the Beach or one of her other TV projects, Taniya works hard in the gym.

“It’s been a push to get my butt into the gym,” she captioned a gym selfie on Instagram in November 2022. “Got to keep my health up while on the road — vitamins, lots of water, workouts (whenever I can), rest and yes … a little tequila.”

Scroll below to see Taniya’s gorgeous bikini photos.