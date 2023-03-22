She’s got excellent style! HGTV star Alison Victoria is extremely talented when it comes to renovating properties for clients. Her incredible eye for design also translates to her fabulous everyday wardrobe and bikini looks.

Alison is no stranger to hitting the beach. After all, she serves as a mentor on Battle on the Beach with Ty Pennington and Taniya Nayak. In March 2022, the trio rocked red swimsuits in an oceanside photo shared on Instagram ahead of the season 2 premiere.

“Last season, Ty, Taniya and I wanted to recreate a Baywatch moment, but the weather didn’t cooperate,” the interior designer recalled during a July 2022 interview with HGTV. “Luckily, we were able to pull it off this season. We ran down the beach in our red bathing suits with torpedoes in our hands and everyone watching us thought we were nuts. At one point, Ty went out into the water to save some girls, who clearly didn’t need saving!”

Alison’s team ended up winning the competition during season 2 of Battle on the Beach, an experience she will never forget.

“Being a mentor is such an amazing experience in terms of camaraderie — you reach an emotional level that’s so much deeper than the actual work you’re doing when you’re a part of a team working so closely on a project,” she said.

A few months after her big win on the series, Alison celebrated her 42nd birthday in October 2022. She hung out on a boat in a gorgeous black bikini with some of her pals from HGTV for the occasion. The Kitchen Crashers alum shared so many photos from the event in her striking swimwear. In several snaps, Alison was joined by Taniya, who donned her own cream-colored two-piece during the outing.

It wasn’t the first time the beauty blew her Instagram followers away by posting a jaw-dropping bikini photo. In June 2022, Alison posted a swimsuit picture to announce her show Windy City Rehab was returning to HGTV for a fourth season.

“Now that I have your attention … SEASON 4 IS OFFICIAL!!!” she captioned the seaside snap. “Thank you, thank you, thank you to all of you for tuning in week after week and for the love and support through the years. I couldn’t do it without you. Literally.”

In March 2023, the TV star revealed she was back on the beach with her cohosts to film season 3 of Battle on the Beach. She shared a sweet photo with Ty and Taniya as they walked along the sand together ahead of the competition.

Keep scrolling to see Alison’s beautiful bikini photos.