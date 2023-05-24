It doesn’t look like HGTV personality Alison Victoria’s career will be slowing down any time soon. The Windy City Rehab host earned a whopping net worth from her time on the series and more. Scroll below to see how much money she makes.

What Is Alison Victoria’s Net Worth?

Alison has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The interior designer gained notoriety on the home design network when she appeared on Kitchen Crashers from 2011 to 2016. She was the first female to ever host one of the shows in the Crashers franchise.

In 2019, Alison landed the hosting role on the show Windy City Rehab, renovating houses in her hometown of Chicago. Fans fell in love with the home improvement series, leading it to span multiple seasons. Season 4 of the ratings phenomenon premiered on HGTV in May 2023.

“What I love about Windy City Rehab and why I created this show years ago was to show the truth of the business,” Alison told People a few days ahead of the premiere. “There are no smoke and mirrors in my show, it’s just very docuseries. So as things unfold and happen, the cameras are there. These aren’t set-up scenes.”

Courtesy of Alison Victoria/Instagram

How Else Does Alison Victoria Make Money?

Alison also became a mentor on Battle on the Beach with Ty Pennington and Taniya Nayak. Her team ended up winning season 2 of the series with their marvelous beach house renovation in Surfside, Texas. It was an experience she will never forget.

“Being a mentor is such an amazing experience in terms of camaraderie — you reach an emotional level that’s so much deeper than the actual work you’re doing when you’re a part of a team working so closely on a project,” Alison told HGTV in July 2022.

The TV personality has made past appearances as a judge on Rock the Block and in Ty Breaker. Alison has collaborated with several home design brands over the years. She used her incredible eye for design to work on a collection of tiles with The Tile Shop in an array of colors and shapes that perfectly embody her city chic style.

“Pulling inspiration from my Greek heritage to my Chicago hometown, I’ve put so much of myself into this collection and I truly hope you love it as much as I do,” she gushed on Instagram of the collection’s release in March 2023.