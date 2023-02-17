Fix My Flip host Page Turner certainly knows how to turn heads with her stunning bikini photos! The HGTV star is dedicated to flipping homes and providing real estate expertise to clients. She loves cooling off at the pool or on vacation in her free time.

In July 2022, Page enjoyed herself aboard a Caribbean cruise where she rocked a number of gorgeous bikini looks. She shared a video compilation of highlights from her tropical getaway, including clips from the beach, hanging by the pool and having fun on excursions.

The Flip or Flop Nashville alum posted another video from her vacation while spending time with her daughter Quincy. Page is also a mom to daughters Zaire and Qai, with whom she has a very close bond. In fact, the girls have definitely inherited their mom’s passion for fashion and appear in a ton of photos posted on her Instagram account.

​​”I’ve never missed a volleyball practice, much less a game,” the proud mom told HGTV in March 2022 about her kids. “I graduated three strong, brilliant, beautiful Black women from college. We did it together, and that’s what makes it beautiful.”

Page loves hanging out at the beach with her kids and her friends and views it as a place to relax after extremely busy days. The Rock the Block judge got candid about the beach being her “place of peace, joy, strategy and safety,” in a May 2022 caption alongside a series of swimsuit photos.

The bombshell celebrated her 49th birthday in April 2022 by sharing several gorgeous bikini-clad pictures while vacationing in Mexico. She donned a red and white two-piece while swimming in the crystal-clear water at Akumal Beach. Later on during the getaway, she posed for photos in a cow print swimsuit to usher in the last year of her 40s.

On top of her jaw-dropping swimsuit pictures, Page loves sharing videos and photos from her workouts, hiking, biking and more. The mom of three is also a certified personal trainer and is always dishing out inspiring messages about staying active.

“Physical movement is connected to your spiritual and mental stability, which is why I always go hard!” Page wrote on Instagram in July 2022 alongside a video of her riding a Peloton. “There are things in life that you can’t control and that’s one thing, but there are many things in life that we can control and one thing I can control is how I treat my temple! I’m shredding these 12 pounds and I’m sliding into 50 next year on top baby!”

Keep scrolling to see Page’s beautiful bikini photos.