Hilary Farr Has a Blast at the Beach! See the ‘Love It or List It’ Host’s Rare Swimsuit Photos

Love It or List It host Hilary Farr is living her best life! The HGTV personality shared rare swimsuit photos on her Instagram account in June 2023 after a fun beach day.

Hilary spent some time with her pals in Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina, a charming coastal town with gorgeous beaches. The TV star gushed that she had “the BEST time ever” during the summer getaway.



“We swam, boogie boarded, ate really well but too much, drank really well but not too much … all in all, one of the best weekends!” she captioned a carousel of photos and videos from the trip.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to share their love for Hilary’s fabulous beach attire.

“Love seeing you having fun!” one follower wrote. “You work really hard!”

Another penned, “Looking fit and fabulous!”

Hilary rocked a black swimsuit with a plunging back during the beach outing and sported a huge smile on her face. She provided details about her bathing suit and how she protects herself from the sun.

“Absolutely love the beach and summertime,” the design expert captioned another set of stunning photos. “My fabulous sunshade suit from @bethrichards is perfect for the beach. Luxurious and high-tech fabrics from Italy that boast UPF 50+ and protect against harmful UV rays. It fits like a glove and made me feel so fabulous.”

Hilary recently purchased a small home in North Carolina with a marvelous outdoor space. Viewers saw her talk about the personal renovation project during season 19 of Love It or List It in September 2022. She was initially unsure if she wanted to keep the house after giving it a makeover or put it on the market.

“It would be really nice to do this little gem of a house just for me,” Hilary said during the episode. “When my son and his family come to visit, I can just put them up in a hotel.”

In the end, she decided to keep the house as a place to come and relax when she is not staying in her other Toronto home.

Hilary offered a sneak peek of her pool area in another Instagram post. The Tough Love With Hilary Farr host chose neutral-colored outdoor furniture, an array of different kinds of shrubs and potted plants and hanging metal art pieces to decorate the seating area around the pool. It’s the ideal place to host pool parties!

Scroll below to see Hilary’s rare swimsuit photos.