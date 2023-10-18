On October 4, Suzanne Somers’ daughter-in-law, Caroline Somers, released a cookbook full of “delicious” memories with the actress. The Three’s Company alum lost her battle with breast cancer on October 15, and her family has since pledged to keep her legacy alive in an abundance of ways.

In the opening acknowledgment of Caroline’s latest cookbook, Served: From My Family Table to Yours, the culinary expert penned a touching tribute to Suzanne.

“Your contribution in my life is too vast for a paragraph in this book,” Caroline wrote. “You picked up the pieces of my shattered maternal history and put it all back together. You nurtured me, you taught me, you believed in me and you provided a beautiful life for our family. I love our history of cooking together. It’s one of the greatest joys of my life.”

Suzanne expressed the same adoration for her daughter-in-law, who is married to her son, Bruce Somers Jr.

“Caroline is hands-down, one of the best cooks I know,” the Step by Step star said in a statement before her death, per People. “I like to think I taught her a thing or two in the early days, but now she’s surpassed me in the kitchen! I am lucky to have eaten every recipe in this book and I’m telling you, the flavors will knock you out!”

Caroline and Suzanne collaborated on hundreds of recipes for the actress’ Somersize cookbook series in the years before her death.

“She understands flavor,” Caroline said of her mother-in-law. “She calls it ‘the balls’ and that’s what I love about her.”

The TV icon had several signature dishes that she liked to cook for her family members, including her husband, Alan Hamel.

“Suzanne makes the best soup of anyone I know,” Caroline wrote. “The keys are her homemade stock, her ability to season with just the right amount of salt and the garnishes she adds to give it that extra special something.”

Days after the cookbook was released, tributes poured in from Suzanne’s loved ones, friends and fans following the news of her passing.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” her longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, said in a statement to Closer. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan, her son, Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”