One day after Suzanne Somers’ death, her family celebrated her 77th birthday with a sweet tribute shared on Instagram. The late Three’s Company actress’ husband, Alan Hamel, and her son, Bruce Somers Jr., led the family in singing “Happy Birthday” in the video posted on Tuesday, October 17.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and affection for Suzanne,” the caption of the clip read. “So many of you have asked what you can do to support our family. The most comforting gesture for us is to hear how Suzanne affected all of your lives. We have set up a Tribute Book at SuzanneSomers.com (direct link in bio) and we would greatly appreciate it if you would add your comments. It helps for us to hear how her legacy of love lives on in all of you.”

In the video, Suzanne’s loved ones embraced after lighting candles on a heart-shaped cake in her honor. The Step by Step alum’s family announced her death on October 15, a few months after she opened up about the recurrence of her breast cancer.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the actress’ longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, said in a statement to Closer. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan, her son, Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Bruce Jr., 57, also posted a heartfelt tribute to his mother on his Instagram page following the news of her passing.

“She soared higher than most can dream,” his caption began. “She protected those who didn’t have a voice. She asked the questions most didn’t know to ask. She shared her challenges and brought light to solutions.”

Suzanne welcomed Bruce Jr. with her first husband, Bruce Somers, whom she was married to from 1965 to 1968. She married Alan, 87, in 1977 and became a stepmom to his two kids, Stephen and Leslie Hamel, from a previous relationship.

“To so many, she was a brave warrior who articulated their fears,” the post continued. “She wasn’t fearless, but she faced them so we could learn. She was a friend, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entertainer, an icon and a legend. But to me, she was just Mom. I had the privilege as the only person who could call her that.”

Suzanne was also a doting grandmother to six grandkids, all of whom she was immensely proud of.

“Call me greedy, but 57 years wasn’t enough,” Bruce Jr. finished off his post. “And yet, I received more love than I could ever imagine. I love you so dearly. Happy Birthday on what would have been your 77th birthday. Please gorge on all the birthday cake you want while you make all the other angels sing, dance, laugh and cry. Today, heaven is lucky.”