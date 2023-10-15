On October 15, 2023, Suzanne Somers’ team announced that the Three’s Company actress died at the age of 76, just one day before her 77th birthday. The TV icon is survived by her husband, Alan Hamel, and her son, Bruce Somers Jr., from her previous marriage.

Who Is Suzanne Somers’ Son, Bruce Somers Jr.?

Suzanne opened up about the recurrence of her breast cancer prior to her death. Her family was by her side during her final days.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the actress’ longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, said in a statement to Closer. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan, her son, Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Throughout her career, Suzanne always gushed about motherhood. She welcomed Bruce Jr. in 1965 during her marriage to her first husband, Bruce Somers. One year before his mother’s death, Bruce Jr. posted a sweet tribute to her on Instagram in honor of her birthday.

“Today, I am once again reminded of how blessed and lucky I am to have chosen my mother in this lifetime,” he captioned a photo with his mom in October 2022. “As we take another trip our the sun, I celebrate my mother’s birthday along with everyone else who loves her so much. Happy birthday, Mom! I love you and am so grateful that you are my mother!”

Who Are Suzanne Somers’ Stepkids?

After marrying Alan in 1977, Suzanne became a stepmom to his kids, Stephen and Leslie Hamel, from a previous relationship. The Step by Step star explained what it was like blending their families after tying the knot and the secret to their lasting union.

“Give one another lots of attention,” she told Closer in April 2023. “We tell each other we love one another many times a day — and we mean it. We rarely argue. We got past that after the first 10 years when we combined families. Respect is big in our marriage. I have never had a night out with the girls, and Alan had just one 35 years ago with his son Bruce.”

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Did Suzanne Somers Have Grandchildren?

Suzanne was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren. For her, watching the little ones grow up was the most rewarding thing.

“Our six grandchildren: Three girls and three boys love us unconditionally, and we are crazy in love with them,” she said. “We are fascinated by the lives they are living and careers they have chosen. They are smart and funny, and we see ourselves in them.”