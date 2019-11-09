An incredible bond. Suzanne Somers has a lot to be proud of in her life and career, but something tells us that welcoming her son, Bruce Somers Jr., tops it all — and she made that clear in a recent birthday post.

“My Darling Son, @brucesomersjr … he raised me well,” the 73-year-old wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the two on Friday, November 8. “What a joy to be your mother. I think you are the greatest person on the entire planet. I love you. Happy Birthday! Love, Mom.”

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

Fans were of course all about the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Adorable! He looks so much like you,” one person wrote. Another chimed in with, “Awwwww. Melts my heart!!”

The sweet post comes just a few weeks after Bruce, now 54, sent birthday wises to his mom on her special day. “I’m so grateful to have such a caring and loving mother who supports me no matter what,” he wrote on Instagram on October 15. “My mother has always made me feel special, even when I didn’t feel special. I recognize that some people don’t always get that support from their mothers and I invite you to follow my mom … her love of life and everyone around her will make you feel special.”

“She has such an abundance of love that it’s easy to share … and I’m honored and privileged to,” Bruce added.

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

The Step By Step actress shares her only son with her first husband, Bruce Somers. The pair married in 1965 before parting ways three years later. Suzanne is now married to entertainer Alan Hamel — they tied the knot in 1977.

It is great to see Suzanne beaming in her latest post, especially since she recently opened up on what it was like battling breast cancer in 2000. “I just thought, I’m going to win this my way, I’m going to change my life. I’m going to eat until my life defends upon it,” the Three’s Company alum recalled to People. “I’m going to eliminate as many chemicals from my life, my lifestyle and diet, as I can possibly consume. So that’s what I’ve done. There’s not one chemical in our house and you can feel it when you walk in.”

We hope Suzanne gets to spend many more of her son’s birthdays with him!