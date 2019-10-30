Well that’s one way to keep the fire burning in your marriage! Suzanne Somers has no problem admitting that she and her husband, Alan Hamel, are all about having sex.

The Step By Step alum, 73, recently revealed to Daily Mail that she and her man, 83, take a shot of PT-141 — which is a melanocortin-based peptide used for sexual arousal. “I’m kind of in that groove, like when you were younger and you’re in the mood all the time, and so is he because he’s on hormone replacements,” Suzanne told the outlet. “I thought, ‘Wow, what a great thing.’ Because men have had Viagra, but this is actually a shot for both men and women that’s not a drug. It just stimulates that part of your brain that says, ‘Hey, I’m kind of in the mood.’ And, so, isn’t that a wonderful thing? And it’s not a drug, so I love it.”

The very happy couple also make sure to show one another how crazy they are about each other at least twice a day. “I usually say I sleep through one of them. That’s usually that one at 4 o’clock in the morning,” Suzanne joked. “But, you know, then again around 8 o’clock in the morning, I’m in the mood.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The pair tied the knot in 1977, and they do not share any kids. However, it is pretty clear that the two were all about each other from the get-go. “Oh, he’s just so beautiful. I had sex with [Alan] on our very first date just in case there wasn’t a second one,” Suzanne revealed. “I just wanted to be with him that first time.”

These days, Suzanne is focusing on her brand, Suzanne Organics. In fact, the actress has been all about her health after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 — an ordeal her love was by her side for. “I would say one of the greatest gifts I had was getting cancer twenty years ago,” she told People. “And you don’t think that the day you hear the words: ‘You have cancer,’ but, it was my wake up call. What am I doing? What am I eating? What’s my lifestyle? What products am I using?”

“I just thought, I’m going to win this my way, I’m going to change my life,” the Ageless author added. Sounds like Suzanne is at the top of her game!