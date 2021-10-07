Suzanne Somers Has Chemistry Through the Roof With Husband Alan Hamel! Get to Know the Producer

Suzanne Somers‘ husband, Alan Hamel, is not only the love of the Step by Step alum’s life, he’s also had an accomplished career across entertainment, as an actor, host and producer.

Getting his start in on Midnight Zone in the ’60s, he went on to host several programs later in the decade, including Razzle Dazzle, Anniversary Game, Wedding Party, The Alan Hamel Show and Alan Hamel’s Comedy Bag.

It was on the set of Anniversary Game that Alan met his future wife, Suzanne, who was working as game show model at the time. The two lived together for a decade and would later marry in September 1977.

While Alan described their first years of marriage as contentious, telling Fox News in July 2020 that they “fought like wild dogs for years,” they eventually worked through their issues and today, have explosive chemistry.

Suzanne explained to Daily Blast Live in May 2021 that the couple are “in balance” thanks to hormone replacements, peptides, drinking tequila daily and a healthy sex life.

“I may be in my 70s now, and I always thought when I got in this decade that it would be over and I just want people to know it ain’t over if you know how to take care of yourself,” Suzanne said. “And god, we are having a great time. Yes, we have a lot of sex because we’re in balance.”

“I also have seven drinks a week. At 5 o’clock every night we have a tequila, and maybe that’s why we have so much sex,” Suzanne said with a laugh, before explaining that the two, who she admits have sex around twice a day, are “business partners, we’re lovers, we’re friends, companions and honestly – I know this sounds weird – but I miss him when he’s in the other room. It’s magically lucky.”

Suzanne also revealed to Daily Mail that the couple take a shot of PT-141 — which is a melanocortin-based peptide used for sexual arousal.

“I’m kind of in that groove, like when you were younger and you’re in the mood all the time, and so is he because he’s on hormone replacements,” Suzanne said. “I thought, ‘Wow, what a great thing.’ Because men have had Viagra, but this is actually a shot for both men and women that’s not a drug. It just stimulates that part of your brain that says, ‘Hey, I’m kind of in the mood.’ And, so, isn’t that a wonderful thing? And it’s not a drug, so I love it.”

“Oh, he’s just so beautiful. I had sex with [Alan] on our very first date just in case there wasn’t a second one,” Suzanne revealed. “I just wanted to be with him that first time.”

Scroll through the photos below to learn more about Suzanne’s amazing husband Alan.