Suzanne Somers’ friends and family were preparing to gather for her 77th birthday celebration just before her death on October 15. She was optimistic about getting older with her “nearest and dearest” by her side.

The Three’s Company actress planned to celebrate her milestone with “beloved husband, Alan [Hamel], our three children, Leslie, Stephen and Bruce, [his wife] Caroline, plus our six wonderful grandchildren,” she told People one week before her death.

The Step by Step alum was looking forward to seeing the birthday spread, especially her daughter-in-law’s signature dish.

“I heard Caroline is making her famous short rib tacos and I have asked for copious amounts of cake,” she continued. “I really love cake.”

Suzanne’s death was announced following the recurrence of her breast cancer.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the actress’ longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, said in a statement to Closer. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan, her son, Bruce and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The TV icon’s official Instagram page also shared a tribute to the late star. The moving post prompted a comment from Bruce Jr., whom Suzanne shared with her ex-husband, Bruce Somers.

“I don’t know how profound sadness and joy coexist, but feel profound sadness at the passing of my mother and extreme joy at the love that is pouring for her,” Bruce Jr. penned under the post. “She was a ferocious warrior who not only fought for her health but fought for everyone to advocate for themselves. She loved all of you deeply and had a superpower to be 100 percent present with everyone you met. I miss her. Thank you all for seeing her so beautifully.”

For more than five decades, Suzanne was a tremendous actress, author, singer, model and businesswoman but her love for her family trumped all.

“Our six grandchildren: Three girls and three boys love us unconditionally, and we are crazy in love with them,” she gushed of being a grandmother during an April 19 interview with Closer. “We are fascinated by the lives they are living and careers they have chosen. They are smart and funny, and we see ourselves in them.”

In her final months, Suzanne was grateful for the support of her husband, son, stepkids and grandkids as she bravely battled cancer for the final time.

“Alan has been by my side every step of the way,” she wrote on Instagram on July 31. “I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever. My incredible family has been so supportive, and have helped so much by keeping the business running so you can still have access to all the wonderful products. Thank you for the continued love and support. It’s only about who you love and who loves you — and I love you!”