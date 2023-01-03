Celebrity Deaths in 2023: All the Stars We Lost This Year and Legacies They Left Behind

Gone but not forgotten. Hollywood is mourning the loss of several talented stars who died in 2023. While their deaths shocked the world, their legacy continues to live on through their work, family and fans.

Ahead of the new year, the death of trailblazing journalist Barbara Walters was announced on December 30, 2022.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” her representative, Cindi Berger, shared in a statement to People. “She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women.”



Walters, who passed at age 93, ​was survived by her daughter, ​Jacqueline Guber, and left behind an estimated $170 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth. On January 3, 2023, The View paid tribute to its late creator with several stars returning to the series to remember their former cohost along with the current hosting panel of Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin.



“She became a mentor. She’s very much the role model for a lot of people in showbiz and the news world for sure,” Behar said during the touching episode. “I’ll miss her.”



Just one day after the devastating news of Walters’ death rocked the entertainment world after she spent more than 50 years on television, Hollywood suffered another loss. Anita Pointer, founder of the Pointer Sisters, died at age 74 on December 31 after battling cancer.



“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie and at peace,” her family shared in a statement at the time. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving, beautiful place with Anita there.”

The music industry also mourned the loss of Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White after his death at age 67 was announced by his brother Verdine White on ​January 1.



“Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White,” Verdine confirmed in a statement on Instagram. “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!”

