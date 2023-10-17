After starring with Suzanne Somers on Step by Step for seven seasons, Patrick Duffy was heartbroken to learn of his friend’s death on October 15, 2023. The pair had a strong bond until the very end of the actress’ life before losing her battle with breast cancer.

When Did Suzanne Somers and Patrick Duffy Meet?

Patrick and Suzanne first met when they were cast as Frank Lambert and Carol Foster on the sitcom Step by Step in 1991. They quickly became the best of friends.

“She was a mentor in the very beginning. She’s sitcom gold,” he said of his costar in an April 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I was ready to do a comedy, but she was the one who, you know, I would do a bit or a part of a scene or something and I’d always glance over at her — she’d give me a [winks] or an ‘mmm,’ whichever one. And then we found our footing and it was, again, the best job I ever had.”

Patrick always admired Suzanne’s love and dedication to her husband, Alan Hamel, and her son, Bruce Somers Jr.

“She’s a mother above all else,” he added. “She’s a caretaker. She’s just one of the best people. She’s a go-to person. If I ever needed something, I know I could pick up the phone and say, ‘Suzanne, I really need help on this.’ It would be there.”

What Did Patrick Duffy Say After Suzanne Somers’ Death?

Following news of Suzanne’s death, Patrick and several of his Step by Step costars shared sweet tributes to their late friend.

“I lost another friend Sunday, she became my dear friend on the first day we met and it never faltered to this moment,” the Dallas alum exclusively told Closer in a statement. “I will continue to converse with her but simply in a different way. But with the love and gratitude for her being. I know too well the feelings felt by all who loved her and most deeply by her family. To them, I send my love and strength.”

Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images

Patrick further reflected on his friendship with Suzanne and their final interaction before her death.

“I am not alone in wishing I had one more face-to-face with her and Alan, but had we had that meeting last Friday I would still be yearning for just one more today,” he told People following the devastating news. “It is the painful beauty of our present human reality. What strength and support I can muster I send to Alan and Bruce and her family and to her I say, When the stone of your life dropped in this pond you made quite a ripple, my friend. Thank you.”