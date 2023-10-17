Suzanne Somers’ family, friends and fans were left devastated by her death on October 15, 2023. The Step by Step alum had a career full of memorable roles, leading her to amass a huge fortune over her years in the spotlight.

Did Suzanne Somers Have a Will?

Suzanne’s family announced her death just one day shy of her 77th birthday.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the TV star’s longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, said in a statement to Closer. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan, her son, Bruce and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Tributes poured in from some of Hollywood’s biggest stars upon news of her passing, including former costars Patrick Duffy and Christine Lakin. Many remembered the incredible legacy she established on television and in films, all of which contributed to a great deal of wealth.

“Suzanne may have been famous for playing a clueless blonde on TV, but she was far from it in real life. She was a savvy businesswoman who made millions over the years and amassed a $100 million fortune,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “Now, all eyes are on her will and how it will get divided.”

The source continues, “Suzanne’s ThighMaster sales alone raked in close to $300 million and she wrote 27 books, some bestsellers that are still being sold,” adding, “She was a brilliant businessperson and never rested on her laurels.”

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

How Will Suzanne Somers’ Fortune Be Divided?

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Alan Hamel, son Bruce Somers Jr., stepkids Stephen and Leslie Hamel and several grandchildren.

“It’s thought that Suzanne’s husband, Alan, and only son, Bruce, will probably get the bulk of it, but she has stepkids, siblings, nieces and nephews and grandchildren that she adored, and they may walk away with substantial inheritances,” the insider adds.

Family meant the world to Suzanne, and she leaned on her loved ones while fighting multiple bouts of cancer throughout her life.

“Suzanne was so loving, and she embraced her entire family,” the source says. “I don’t see anyone arguing about money or contesting the will. It’s not what she would have wanted and I’m certain she took great care to avoid something like that from happening.”