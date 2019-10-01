T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

She gets it from her mama! Suri Cruise was spotted out and about in New York City on Monday, September 30. The daughter of Katie Holmes looked super stylish as she enjoyed a stroll through the Big Apple with a friend.

The 13-year-old beauty proved she’s quite the fashionista as she donned a super stylish outfit for the afternoon outing. Suri wore a mustard-colored, velvet skirt with a multi-colored floral top that tied into a fashionable bow around at the neck. The sweet youngster also showed off her brunette tresses as she wore her hair over her shoulders.

Besides the fact that Suri looks practically like her mom’s twin, the mother-daughter duo are truly connected. A source close to the Dawson’s Creek alum — who shares daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise — told Closer Weekly that even though Suri just entered her teenage years, she’s actually “a lot more mature than people think.”

In fact, the insider dished that Katie, 40, told her mini-me about her recent breakup with longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx. “Suri has asked about Jamie and her mom told her the truth, that she and Jamie have broken up,” the source revealed, adding that “Katie’s doing just fine” following the shocking split.

Even though fans were gunning for Katie and Jamie to tie the knot, the insider explained that Suri is supporting whatever decision makes her mama the happiest. “She trusts [Katie], she didn’t really question it too much,” the source added.

Although she is standing by her mom’s side, we imagine the split isn’t easy for Suri, who shared a great relationship with The Jamie Foxx Show star. This past April, a separate insider told Closer Weekly that Katie and Jamie were doing better than ever and that her daughter had gotten quite close with her beau throughout the six-year relationship.

“Suri loves Jamie, he makes her laugh and he’s a really good influence on her,” the insider exclusively told Closer at the time. “He has daughters so he knows how to talk to girls about what’s going on, he really gets deep with her about school and boys and bullies, which Katie loves.”

Although the pair are no longer together, at least Katie and Suri will always have each other!