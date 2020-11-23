Sofia Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary surrounded by their family and friends. The Modern Family alum gave a glimpse inside their special celebration while hanging at the park with the Magic Mike actor and their closest loved ones.

“Anniversary family picnic,” the 48-year-old beauty captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 22. In the first pic, Sofia and Joe, 43, were all smiles as they sat on a blanket and enjoyed the California sunshine, some scrumptious food and fun quality time.

The Colombian-American actress also shared some snapshots of her 28-year-old son, Manolo Vergara, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, and her niece, Claudia Vergara. Sofia’s sisters, Veronica Vergara and Sandra Vergara, were in attendance, as well as her parents, Julio and Margarita.

Sofia’s handsome hubby also paid tribute to their wonderful milestone. The True Blood actor uploaded a video from their 2015 wedding day. “Happy 5th anniversary, mi amor,” Joe sweetly gushed. “I love you so much.”

Sofia and Joe — who started dating in June 2014 — were unable to throw a blowout bash for this year’s anniversary due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but there’s no doubt the two were happier than ever with their simple family outing. Even though they adore luxurious dinner dates and romantic vacations, the Rampage actor dished they actually prefer spending time at home and snuggling on the couch.

“We marathon Netflix and watch shows like Game of Thrones, Mindhunter and Naked and Afraid,” Joe shared with Men’s Health in May 2019. “When we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways and we’re compatible in all the best ways.”

No matter where they are, the Hollywood heartthrob and the Chef actress always have the “best” time together. “My life is great because I really like my wife,” Joe told the outlet. “I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f–king laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries.”

As for Sofia, the SAG Award winner considers herself a “very lucky” woman to have fallen in love with the How I Met Your Mother alum. “I must have done something really, really right in my life to get that reward,” she once marveled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’m good, but not a very, very good person. I’m good, but he’s better than me.”

