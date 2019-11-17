The hard work is paying off! Simon Cowell is looking good these days, and he proved that recently by stepping out after his big-time weight loss.

On Saturday, November 16, the America’s Got Talent judge, 60, was nothing but smiles, as he left the X Factor: Celebrity filming in London and showed off his physique. The TV personality even threw up two thumbs up. He should come as no surprise that Simon looks healthy and fit — especially since he has been all about a vegan diet.

“I went to see this doctor in London. We did some tests. And then a month later he said, ‘You have the worst diet I’ve ever met from any patient,'” the former American Idol judge recalled to Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show. “So I went, ‘OK, out of the smoking, the drinking, and diet, what do I have to drop?’ And he said, ‘The diet.’ So I said, ‘I’m in!'” All of that hard work led to him losing 20 pounds!

While Simon has been feeling “much better” since losing the weight, he did confess to Extra that it has been “really hard” not being able to eat pizza. We know the pain! However, while Simon is doing this for himself, he did credit his only son Eric, 5 — who he shares with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman — for inspiring him to have quite the interesting eating habits.

“Apart from ice cream, he actually likes water [and] eats all his raw vegetable,” he revealed to the outlet. “I’m on the Eric Cowell diet.” Aside from eating well and staying away from certain foods, Simon has also aimed to become more active. Back in October, he was spotted out and about with Lauren and their little one in California, as the trio took some time to go biking during a gorgeous day. Lauren’s other son Adam — from a previous relationship — also joined in on the fun ride.

