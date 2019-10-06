Staying fit! Simon Cowell is all about good health and being active these days — and he was recently spotted biking with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their young son Eric.

The 59-year-old and his family was spotted enjoying a gorgeous day in California on Saturday, October 5, as they rode bikes along the beach. Lauren’s son Adam also tagged along! The America’s Got Talent judge — who has been with Lauren, 42, since 2013 — was all smiles and stayed close to his loved ones. It should come as no surprise that the TV personality was out and about biking during his weekend — he recently lost a bit of weight.

“New diet,” the music mogul told Extra at the time of his healthy physique. “I went to see this guy who’s very well known. And he said to me after doing some blood work, ‘You can’t have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten.’ I’m thinking, ‘What about alcohol?’ He said, ‘Maybe not quite as much as you had before.’ And I did it and I stuck to it and it’s easy.” In fact, the American Idol alum even revealed his only son, 5, inspired him to change his eating habits.

“Apart from ice cream, he actually likes water [and] eats all his raw vegetable,” Simon told the outlet. “I’m on the Eric Cowell diet.” Even though the popular TV judge has lost about 20 pounds, he recently revealed that he is still all about drinking and smoking.

“I went to see this doctor in London. We did some tests. And then a month later he said, ‘You have the worst diet I’ve ever met from any patient,'” Simon said during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 3. “So I went, ‘OK, out of the smoking, the drinking, and diet, what do I have to drop?’ And he said, ‘The diet.’ So I said, ‘I’m in!'”

Aside from that, Simon explained that he is still avoiding “pretty much all of the things” that he enjoys in order to stay at a proper weight. Well, it’s working!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Simon having a ball with Lauren and their son!