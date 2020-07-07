Alone time. Selma Blair had a lovely afternoon with her boyfriend, David Lyons, in Los Angeles. The pair strolled around town in matching white outfits and wore face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic.

The last time Selma and David were spotted out together was on March 22, when the Record actor helped his girlfriend do some grocery shopping at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills. They also made another rare appearance in February when the two lovebirds went to get coffee in Studio City, Los Angeles.

Since the actress revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in October 2018, the Cruel Intentions star has been doing everything she can to stay healthy for David and her 8-year-old son, Arthur.

“He’s had to endure a lot; he’s seen a lot,” Selma told People in July 2019 of Arthur watching her fall down the stairs because of her condition. But even though the actress’ son knows his mom is going through a tough time right now, he doesn’t view MS as a weakness. “He says, ‘Mommy’s not sick. Mommy’s brave,’” Selma revealed.

Arthur especially loves it when the Sweetest Thing star hangs out with him and his friends at school. She would make his pals “laugh” and “answer all their questions” about why she “walks and talks funny.”

“I explain what’s happening and that my voice doesn’t hurt, and we have really decent exchanges,” Selma said. “I had no idea Arthur was proud of that. I thought ‘I’m probably an embarrassment,’ but to know I’m not was one of my proudest moments.”

Since her diagnosis, Selma has continued to update her fans on her health journey. The mother of one recently revealed she’s been “learning so much” about herself by taking time for her wellbeing. “I was finding my center. My true joy. I got lost again a couple years ago with sickness. I am finding my way back. And so I sometimes consider what I have lost,” she said on Instagram. “Thank you to all of you here, and in my life out of this image and words … I thank you so profoundly for being by my side and allowing me to be by yours in some way.”

Selma is so inspirational.

Scroll below to see pics of Selma hanging out with David in L.A.!