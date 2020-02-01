The following famous pairs know all about being in each other’s corner, and that’s why we’ve labeled them some of the most supportive couples on Instagram.

From Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, and more — there are some duos out there that just have each other’s back, but more importantly, they show it off for all of us to gush about. One of those couples? Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who have been able to consistently root for each other while on the same career route.

“It’s such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together, really feels like all the moments are special,” the “Live Like You Were Dying” singer once told People in an interview. His lovely wife added, “I watch him perform and still to this day I’m awed by it.” While the two spend plenty of time together on the road touring — and never get sick of each other — they still understand the importance of getting some alone time as well.

“We both have our daily routines and we have our own dressing rooms. We each have our own space to retreat to so we do get time to ourselves,” Faith revealed to the outlet. However, when it comes down to it, this famous couple is all about spending some much needed quality time together — something that will always cherish.

“Funny, as we get older it’s less about the big gestures and more about just spending the time together at home,” the blonde beauty admitted, adding that some special time before they perform is also key. “Tim and I share a quick quiet moment together before hitting the stage.” So sweet! And guess what? They of course are not the only couples that make sure they are always around for each other!

